Making new friends does not have to stop as people grow older. Author and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom has shared a message encouraging adults to step out, meet new people and build friendships at any stage of life.

In a post, Bloom said that people can still make new friends as adults and suggested several ways to meet others. He encouraged people to join a running club, attend painting classes or start conversations with someone at a local diner.

He wrote, "Talk to that person at the local diner. Invite your neighbour over for the game. Go to church. Strike up a conversation at the gym."

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According to Bloom, these everyday activities can give people opportunities to develop new friendships.

"Your friend group doesn't have to stagnate at 30," he added.

He stressed that it is possible to build meaningful and active relationships at any age, adding that people simply need to take the first step.