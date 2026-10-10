Entrepreneur Reveals Why Staying In India Over Studying Abroad Was Worth It

Amid the recent US Green Card crackdown, an entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after revealing why he decided to stay back in India, despite having multiple offers to study abroad 17 years ago. In an X post (formerly Twitter), the user named Subhash said it was 'worth it' to stay back in the homeland and build his business, while being close to his loved ones.

Subhash detailed that, like others, he was also fascinated by the idea of migrating abroad. He wrote the SAT back in 2003 and got multiple admits, including NUS and NTU.

"Everything was ready for me to migrate. But I also got admission to CEG, then among the best engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. And I did the unthinkable. I chose Mechanical Engineering at CEG over NUS/NTU," wrote Subhash, who also preferred CAT over GRE.

Eventually, he started a venture in one of India's most heavily regulated industries. Despite the challenges, Subhash said he stood tall and persevered.

"There were moments when I wondered whether staying back had been a mistake. The system certainly gave me enough reasons to feel that way. Yet, by God's grace, I survived. 17 years of running a company in India. And despite everything, I still love this country. I don't entirely know why," he said.

Subhash said he takes comfort in the fact that India has come a long way despite decades of socialist policies and political mismanagement.

"I would rather be a small soul in a country I love than spend my life as an indentured servant in a soulless system. I had my opportunities to leave. I chose to stay. 17 years later, with all the scars, setbacks and struggles, I still feel it was worth it," said Subhash.

"She is far from perfect. But she is mine. She will never ditch me. She will not ask for a VISA to accommodate me as she has soul and I am her son. And that makes all the difference."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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As of the last update, the post had garnered over 255,500 views and hundreds of comments as social media users shared similar reasons for staying back and serving the country.

"There are some things which can never be quantified at a materialistic level," said one user, while another added: "Thanks to my career travelled a lot across the world for work both me and my wife (a doctor), we could never ever adjust to the foreign lands, something always pulled us back to motherland. Finally, in 2016, we both said no more travel and settled back to where we belong in peace."

A third commented: "Fantastic. I am a doctor in private practice. Had the same option 33 years back. Chose to stay back. Felt frustrated many times. Given an option again, will make the same choice. For whatever I missed out in the material world, what I got was worth it."

A fourth said: "Not due to design, but by accident, my entire career has been in India. At this stage of life with parents getting older, its so comforting to know that you can be there for them at the drop of a hat. No amount of USD can compensate for this!"