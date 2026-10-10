Entrepreneur Reveals Why Staying In India Over Studying Abroad Was Worth It

Amid the recent US Green Card crackdown, an entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after revealing why he decided to stay back in India, despite having multiple offers to study abroad 17 years ago. In an X post (formerly Twitter), the user named Subhash said it was 'worth it' to stay back in the homeland and build his business, while being close to his loved ones.
Subhash detailed that, like others, he was also fascinated by the idea of migrating abroad. He wrote the SAT back in 2003 and got multiple admits, including NUS and NTU.
"Everything was ready for me to migrate. But I also got admission to CEG, then among the best engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. And I did the unthinkable. I chose Mechanical Engineering at CEG over NUS/NTU," wrote Subhash, who also preferred CAT over GRE.
Eventually, he started a venture in one of India's most heavily regulated industries. Despite the challenges, Subhash said he stood tall and persevered.
"There were moments when I wondered whether staying back had been a mistake. The system certainly gave me enough reasons to feel that way. Yet, by God's grace, I survived. 17 years of running a company in India. And despite everything, I still love this country. I don't entirely know why," he said.
Subhash said he takes comfort in the fact that India has come a long way despite decades of socialist policies and political mismanagement.
"I would rather be a small soul in a country I love than spend my life as an indentured servant in a soulless system. I had my opportunities to leave. I chose to stay. 17 years later, with all the scars, setbacks and struggles, I still feel it was worth it," said Subhash.
"She is far from perfect. But she is mine. She will never ditch me. She will not ask for a VISA to accommodate me as she has soul and I am her son. And that makes all the difference."
Check The Viral Post Here:
I was fascinated by the idea of migrating abroad when I was in middle school. I had heard so many “wow” stories about the sons and daughters of my father's colleagues who had gone overseas. I wrote the SAT way back in 2003. Got multiple admits, including NUS and NTU. Everything was ready for me to migrate. But I also got admission to CEG, then among the best engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. And I did the unthinkable. I chose Mechanical Engineering at CEG over NUS/NTU. Dad went wild! At the end of my undergraduate years, I had two choices: GRE or CAT. Dad wanted me to take the GRE and leave India at the earliest. I chose CAT. I stayed back. I eventually started a venture in one of India's most heavily regulated industries. And the regulators nearly killed my venture thrice. Closing down MSE. Slashing commissions at their whims and fancies. Arbitrarily increasing net-worth requirements and questioning the very viability of my business. There were moments when I wondered whether staying back had been a mistake. The system certainly gave me enough reasons to feel that way. Yet, by God's grace, I survived. Seventeen years of running a company in India. And despite everything, I still love this country. I don't entirely know why. Perhaps it is the mananimmathi I experience when I travel through her countryside. Perhaps it is the atma tripti her temples give me. Perhaps it is the inexplicable happiness I feel in Malnad, in my Pandya desam, or in my beloved Travancore whenever I set foot on that soil and walk its paths. Priceless. Absolutely priceless. Look at where India was in the 1960s and 1970s and where she is today. She has come a long way. From confiscatory 97% marginal income-tax rates to a much lower peak rate today. From a hopelessly Fabian socialist model to a mixed economy. From waiting endlessly for a Bajaj Chetak to being able to buy a Toyota in minutes. From waiting years for a telephone connection to becoming one of the world's cheapest mobile-data markets. From mud roads to expressways. From extreme poverty — remember Kamal Haasan eating an apple that had fallen into a gutter in Varumayin Niram Sivappu — to Shimla apples being available even in village markets. India has travelled an extraordinary distance. Of course, she could have done much better. She could have become another Singapore in terms of civic infrastructure, public services and urban planning. We have squandered decades and opportunities. There is no denying that. But she remains India. I take comfort in how far she has travelled despite decades of socialist policies and political mismanagement, rather than spending every waking moment complaining about everything that is wrong with her. I can criticise India. I can demand better governance, better infrastructure and better public services. I can be frustrated with her bureaucracy and regulations. But my affection for her runs deeper than my frustrations. And perhaps that is what people who constantly compare India with the West fail to understand. A country is not merely the quality of its roads, the efficiency of its bureaucracy or the size of its paycheques. There is also a sense of belonging, a civilisational connection and a peace of mind that cannot be measured on a spreadsheet. I would rather be a small soul in a country I love than spend my life as an indentured servant in a soulless system. I had my opportunities to leave. I chose to stay. Seventeen years later, with all the scars, setbacks and struggles, I still feel it was worth it. She is far from perfect. But she is mine. She will never ditch me. She will not ask for a VISA to accommodate me as she has soul and I am her son. And that makes all the difference.— Subash R (@subashr232) October 9, 2026
Also Read | 'No One's Truly Yours': Techie, 22, Loses Rs 95,000 Job, Parents Start Calling Him 'Freeloader'
As of the last update, the post had garnered over 255,500 views and hundreds of comments as social media users shared similar reasons for staying back and serving the country.
"There are some things which can never be quantified at a materialistic level," said one user, while another added: "Thanks to my career travelled a lot across the world for work both me and my wife (a doctor), we could never ever adjust to the foreign lands, something always pulled us back to motherland. Finally, in 2016, we both said no more travel and settled back to where we belong in peace."
A third commented: "Fantastic. I am a doctor in private practice. Had the same option 33 years back. Chose to stay back. Felt frustrated many times. Given an option again, will make the same choice. For whatever I missed out in the material world, what I got was worth it."
A fourth said: "Not due to design, but by accident, my entire career has been in India. At this stage of life with parents getting older, its so comforting to know that you can be there for them at the drop of a hat. No amount of USD can compensate for this!"
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world