'No One's Truly Yours': Techie, 22, Loses Rs 95,000 Job, Parents Start Calling Him 'Freeloader'

Losing your first job and your family's support can be a devastating blow, especially for a youngster just starting their professional career. In a recent social media post, a 22-year-old man shared how his life unravelled after he lost his IT job, just six months after starting work. He claimed that instead of supporting him while he searched for another job, his parents started taunting him, called him names, and made his daily life difficult.

The techie said he was earning Rs 95,000 per month before losing the job. Since then, the situation at his home has turned toxic as he was unable to alnd another job.

"I, 22(M), graduated with a job in IT and got laid off after 6 months. Salary was good, about 95k, as I'm from a T3 college. I am not making a penny for 2 months, they've been treating me like I am a burden to them, went through taunts and name-calling as "freeloader" for the past month," the techie wrote.

"The worst happened when they took food from my plate and said what's your use, shayad galti hi kardi terko paida karke (Maybe we made a mistake by giving birth to you)," he added.

The techie detailed that he was looking for a night guard job so that he could actually prepare for interviews. However, good luck evaded him and he has not been able to make any inroads.

"I didn't really save any money as I purchased the bike from my own money on cash, no emi nothing. Now I know that a person has to pay rent for living It doesn't matter if it's money or it's your mental health. Learned the hard way that no one's truly yours, not even your parents," he said.

"Live your life for yourself and don't make the same mistake I did. Before getting your dream bike or car have some savings with you so that can support you in your hard times."

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'So Sad To Hear'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the techie and offered him support. "All I can say is don't give up, keep trying to get a job, and on the side, learn to love yourself and let your happiness/stability be independent of anyone else," said one user, while another added: "True bhai, no one cares if you don't provide money. Got laid off 6 months back and no one in my family talks to me nicely now."

A third commented: "I was in a similar situation last year, got laid off from a high-paying job, and ever since then, I haven't been able to get a stable job, I took a low-paying job now because I can't keep up with my mother's taunts. I hope things get better for you."

A fourth said: "This is so sad to hear. Hugs to you in these unbearable times. I can only tell you to devote yourself fully and crack an interview. Try to move out. Parents should motivate their children and support them in their low phase.