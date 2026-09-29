Why Indian Students Choose Canada: Survey Reveals What Matters Most

Canada continues to be one of the preferred study-abroad destinations for Indian students. But what are the key factors influencing their decision to choose Canada over other destinations? New data from the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) offers insights into what matters most to students from India and other key international markets when choosing Canada for higher education.

At a time when concerns around visa policies, work permits, and post-study employment opportunities are shaping discussions around international education, the latest survey highlights the factors influencing students' decisions about where to study.

According to a recent CBIE survey titled "Why Students Choose Canada - What Matters Most", 83 per cent of respondents across Canadian post-secondary institutions said Canada was their destination of choice for higher education. The survey identifies several factors shaping students' decisions, including quality of education, internationally recognised degrees, employment opportunities and other outcomes.

Inclusion And Cultural Diversity

Inclusion and cultural diversity are among the key factors influencing Indian students' decisions to choose Canada.

According to the survey, safety, inclusion and cultural diversity are key factors for Indian students considering Canada, a priority shared only with students from Iran. This differs from the factors reported by students from several other countries. Chinese students cited immigration pathways as their top factor, while students from Nigeria and the Philippines pointed to employment opportunities. Students from France, meanwhile, cited research opportunities.

Programme Offerings, Reputation And Location Influence Institution Choices

Institution choice also reflects what students across different markets consider important. Nationally, 49 per cent of respondents said programme offerings influenced their choice of institution, while 42 per cent cited an institution's reputation or ranking and 41 per cent pointed to location. These were followed by work-integrated learning opportunities at 32 per cent and recommendations from family or friends at 29 per cent.

Canada Viewed As Welcoming And Inclusive

According to the survey, 80 per cent of respondents nationally said they perceived Canada as an inclusive and welcoming country, while 78 per cent said their study experience in Canada met their expectations.

Word of mouth also plays a role, particularly among students from rural communities. About 39 per cent of rural students said recommendations from peers and family influenced their choice of institution, compared with 24 per cent of students from urban areas.

Institutional preferences also vary by level of study. Undergraduate and college students consider location and employability equally important, with 45 per cent citing each factor. Graduate students, meanwhile, place greater emphasis on professor expertise, at 50 per cent, and institutional reputation, at 42 per cent, highlighting differences in priorities at the postgraduate level.

The survey also identifies some regional preferences. British Columbia stands out for its natural environment, while Ontario and Quebec are associated with research opportunities. The Prairies and Atlantic provinces are noted for affordability.

Sabrina Heinekey, Director of Global Campaign Initiative at the Canadian Bureau for International Education, said, "What stands out in the data is not just Canada's popularity, but the consistency of what draws students here, quality education, meaningful career pathways and a welcoming society. Maintaining that balance will be key as global competition for talent continues to grow."

Commenting on the findings, Marlene Olsavsky, Country Lead at Duolingo English Test, said, "Indian students are among the most globally ambitious learners, and Canada continues to offer a powerful combination of world-class education, inclusive communities and strong career pathways. What we are seeing is that students want more flexibility in how they navigate the study abroad process."

She added that digital-first solutions such as the Duolingo English Test can help simplify the process by providing students with an accessible way to demonstrate their English proficiency when applying to universities in Canada and other countries.

Policy Initiatives And Post-Study Work Opportunities

Recent policy initiatives indicate that Canada is working to strengthen the international student experience and make pathways more accessible. The country continues to focus on attracting and supporting international talent, including through scholarships and institutional partnerships.

The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) framework also provides eligible international graduates with an opportunity to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies, linking higher education with post-study employment opportunities.

Technology Simplifying The Study-Abroad Journey

Digital tools are also playing a role in making the study-abroad process more accessible. The Duolingo English Test (DET) offers students an online option to demonstrate English proficiency without travelling to a physical test centre or securing an appointment months in advance.

The test costs Rs 6,000, according to the information provided, and results are usually available within 48 hours. By allowing students to take the test online, DET can reduce some of the logistical challenges associated with English-language proficiency testing for international education.

Survey Details

The International Student Survey was conducted in the fall of 2025 and collected 21,918 responses from post-secondary international students across 84 universities, colleges, and polytechnic institutes in 10 provinces.

About The Canadian Bureau For International Education

The Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) is a national, non-profit association focused on advancing international education in Canada. It supports Canadian educational institutions in their internationalisation goals through advocacy, capacity building and partnerships.

CBIE's institutional membership comprises more than 170 colleges, universities, polytechnics, CEGEPs, language schools, K-12 institutions, and school boards across Canada.