Employee Requests 'Sicko Leave' To Attend Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert: 'It's Important To Vibe'

A month after a power-packed performance in New Delhi, US rapper and singer Travis Scott returned to India to delight the Mumbai crowd at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Wednesday (Nov 19). Despite the mid-week timing, fans made considerable efforts to attend the concert, even taking time off work. One instance, in particular, caught the internet's attention when consultant Gaurav Sharma shared an unusual leave request from an employee to attend the event

Titled 'Application for Sicko Leave', a wordplay on Scott's 2018 hit song, 'Sicko Mode', the email initially perplexed Sharma, who thought the employee had made a spelling mistake.

"I think this might be the moment I officially realised I am getting old. This morning, someone from my team sent me a request for "Sicko Leave." I assumed it was a typo, surely he meant 'sick' leave?!" Sharma wrote on LinkedIn.

"And this young gentleman responds - very calmly - "No sir, Sicko Leave. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day." I had to reread the email. Twice," he added.

In the mail, the employee requested leave on the day of the concert, stating the vibes were just as important as the work.

"Hey Gaurav. Hope you're doing well! I wanted to request leave for Wednesday, 19th November. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day, and I've got tickets," the employee wrote in the email.

"While it's important to work, it's just as important to vibe. So please consider this my official application for one day of Sicko Leave -purely in the interest of maintaining work-life balance and cultural relevance."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Valid Reason To Me'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Sharma for a pleasant work culture where employees didn't have to lie to take a day off.

"I believe you have fostered the right work culture, When your team member has been able to openly tell you the truth of his actual reasons for taking a leave," said one user, while another added: "Feels like a valid reason to me, hahaha."

A third commented: "Haha this one made me smile! Honestly, it's completely okay, it's his casual leave after all, part of his CTC. Why should anyone have to 'kill off' a grandparent just to take a day off?"

A fourth said: "The evolution of the 'dead grandparent' excuse to 'Travis Scott is performing' is truly the ultimate metric for measuring how times have changed."

The rapper performed hits like HYAENA, Dumbo, and Goosebumps during the concert as fiery visuals and pyrotechnics lit up the stage and the Mumbai night sky.