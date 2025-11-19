PM Narendra Modi's Watch Featuring 1947 One Rupee Coin Viral: Price, Details And More

Apart from being a successful politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also known for his impeccable fashion sense. From wearing traditional, state-specific turbans at the ramparts of the Red Fort to deliver the Independence Day speech every year to donning the iconic half-sleeve kurtas alongside sharply-tailored jackets, PM Modi never leaves an opportunity to make a style statement. His style carries a touch of Indian essence all the time, as was evident recently when eagle-eyed horologists spotted him wearing a rather unique timepiece.

The distinctive feature of the watch, which retails for approximately Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000, is a rare 1947 one-rupee coin embedded in its face. Manufactured by the Jaipur Watch Company, the 43 mm stainless steel watch, powered by Japanese Miyota movement, has been named 'Roman Baagh'. It bears the image of a walking tiger, which symbolises India's journey to independence and aligns with the nation's "Make in India" initiative.

"This One Rupee Coin holds significance as it was the last coin minted under the British Rule. It was minted only in the years 1946 (second half) and 1947," reads the watch's description.

The watch is available in four variants: golden and silver coloured cases with Roman and Devanagari numerals. It has a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating from the inside and a see-through back. The watch is water resistant up to 5 ATM.

According to Harper's Bazaar India, PM Modi has been spotted wearing this watch at prominent events between September and November.

Also Read | German Tourist Praises Vande Bharat Train, Compares It To High Speed Rail In Japan, China: 'How Crazy...'

'Spirit Of Swadesi'

Gaurav Mehta, founder of the Jaipur Watch Company, revealed that the PM's adoption of the timepiece has generated significant social media attention around the product.

"In a time when the spirit of swadesi is rising again, seeing the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji, choose an India-made timepiece created by us at Jaipur Watch Company set off a wave none of us anticipated," wrote Mehta, adding: "For years, Indian luxury was considered a myth. Today, it is a talking point. Very soon, it will be a legend."

Previously, the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Ed Sheeran and Raftaar have also been spotted wearing timepieces manufactured by Mehta's Jaipur-based company.