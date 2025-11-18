German Tourist Praises Vande Bharat Train, Compares It To High Speed Rail In Japan, China: 'How Crazy...'

A German tourist currently travelling across India has gone viral on social media after comparing his Vande Bharat train journey to high-speed rail in Japan and China. In an Instagram video titled 'Taking a ride on India's most modern train,' Alexander Welder and his companion showcased their five-and-a-half-hour executive class journey, which only cost Rs 2,100 ($23) per person, including the meals.

"Today, we are taking a journey on what is considered India's most modern train, the Vande Bharat, in executive class. I am gonna show you what experience on this train is like," said Alexander Welder.

The German can be seen impressed by the swivel seats in the Vande Bharat that rotate towards the window, allowing the commuters to take in the beautiful surroundings.

"It looks a bit like I am in a Japanese or Chinese high-speed train. Also, look how spacious the overhead compartment is. Like, this luggage is insanely big, but it still comfortably fits in the overhead compartment," he said, adding that the coach had Indian and western-style toilets.

After boarding, Welder received a complimentary water bottle, followed shortly by soup, and finally, the pre-ordered meals.

"We have chapati, two different curries, rice and vegetables. And we have ice cream over there," he said, "And we just got snacks also included in the ticket. How crazy is that?"

"We almost arrived at our destination, and the entire five-and-a-half-hour train ride just cost us Rs 2,100 per person or $23, including all meals and snacks."

'Really Good Price'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 592,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Welder for showing the positive side of India.

"Love it when our guests from around the world enjoy our facilities to the extent of whatever is at offer. Atithhi Devo Bhavah!" said one user while another added: "For tourists, this is not the most luxurious train. You should try Maharajas Express, Palace on Wheels, Golden Chariot, and Deccan Odyssey."

A third commented: "That's a really good price compared to Europe. Sometimes you don't even get to sit in Germany without seat reservations if trains are very full."

A fourth said: "It's only when you look back and see the railway video archives of before 2014 that you will realise how far we have come."

Built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Vande Bharat Express is a proud product of the Make in India initiative. The design, assembly, and technology are all homegrown.