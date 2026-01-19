Elon Musk has spoken about the need for clear moral rules for his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, after the tool faced strong criticism worldwide. The controversy began when Grok was misused to create inappropriate images of real people, leading to public anger and official concern. The AI chatbot Grok, associated with the social media platform X, was used to alter a large number of real-life photos.

These altered photos depicted people in indecent clothes. Thousands of such altered photos appeared on X over the past few weeks, sparking outrage among governments and the public, raising serious concerns about the misuse of privacy and technology.

Strict Action By xAI

Following intense criticism, Elon Musk's company xAI announced new regulations regarding Grok. According to the company, the chatbot will no longer be allowed to sexually alter real-life images. This decision was taken in light of growing opposition and to prevent the misuse of AI tools.

Musk's Comment On Ethical Framework

Amidst the controversy, Elon Musk stated that Grok needs an ethical framework. He stated that AI systems require clear ethical guidelines to distinguish between right and wrong while operating.

Check Out The Post Here:

Grok should have a moral constitution — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Musk's statement sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some supported the idea of establishing ethical rules for AI, while many users questioned how such rules would be formulated and effectively enforced.

This entire matter once again highlights concerns about the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

One user commented, "I strongly agree Elon."

Another noted, "Morality is a human construct. Why would we limit Ai by trying to make it think like a human?"