Class 8 Student Takes Father's Phone To Study, Spends Rs 42,000 On Roblox

What started as a routine study session turned into a financial nightmare for an Indian family after an eighth-grader secretly spent Rs 42,000 on Roblox using his father's phone. In a now-viral social media post, the brother of the eighth-grader revealed that by the time he spotted the discrepancy, the boy had already blown through the virtual currency, leaving just 100 Robux in the account.

Facing an immediate crisis, the devastated brother sought the internet's help on how to get a refund, as the money was vital for urgent school fees and critical loan repayments.

"Hey everyone, I'm in serious condition right now. Yesterday, my brother took my dad's phone to study (8th grade btw), but instead he played Roblox, and he just spent Rs 42,000 on Roblox and he has used all the Robux. Only about 100 Robux are left in his account," the user wrote.

Roblox is a popular online platform where people can play millions of user-made 3D games. Meanwhile, Robux is the virtual, in-game currency used to buy avatars, clothing, accessories, and special game abilities.

"Please anyone help me out. Is there any way I can get the money back? We're in great financial loss; even my father now doesn't have the money to repay the loan, nor for school fees."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Immediately Report'

As the post gained traction, social media users urged the individual to immediately report the transaction to the bank as well as Roblox for a refund.

"You can contact Roblox support, but your brother's account will be banned. Fair punishment," said one user while another added: "As someone who uses Roblox in my opinion that's way too far and I think that you should immediately report the transactions directly to Google to request a refund."

A third commented: "Contact your bank and request to chargeback all those purchases. Lil bros account will be terminated for sure, but it's a canon event that'll teach him not to use what's not his."

A fourth said: "If he's in 8th grade, then it's honestly surprising that he can't deal with money well. Your parents educating him on this should be top priority; otherwise, his whole life will be ruined. Impulse control and responsibility are important talents."