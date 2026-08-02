Planning To Study Abroad In 2026-27? Check Eligibility Requirements For Indian Students

Studying abroad is a dream for many Indian students. Many students apply to universities in countries like the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany to continue their higher education. Students must understand the eligibility requirements set by universities and visa authorities. The requirements can differ. It will depend on the country, university, and course. But some basic conditions are common for most study abroad applications. Students should know these requirements to prepare better and avoid delays during the admission process.

Study Abroad Eligibility Requirements for Indian Students 2026-27

Students must first meet the academic requirements of the university. They should have good marks in Class 10 and Class 12 for undergraduate courses. Students who want to apply for postgraduate programmes should have a recognised bachelor's degree with the required marks.

Most universities also ask students to prove their English language skills. IELTS, TOEFL, PTE Academic, and the Duolingo English Test are some commonly accepted tests. Some universities may not ask for these test scores if the student's previous education was in English.

Documents Required To Study Abroad

Applicants are also required to submit important documents. These are:

Academic mark sheets

A valid passport

A Statement of Purpose (SOP)

Letters of Recommendation (LORs)

An updated resume or CV.

Students must also show that they can pay for their education and living expenses. Students may need to submit the following documents for admission and student visa applications.

Bank statements

Education loan approval letters

Scholarship letters

Sponsorship documents as proof of funds.

Visa authorities check these documents before granting a student visa. Students should check the university or country-wise criteria before applying.