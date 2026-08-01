Study Abroad: Top 10 Student Cities In North America As Per QS Rankings 2027

QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027: Students planning to study abroad often compare destinations based on the quality of universities, career opportunities, affordability, student life, safety, and post-study employment prospects. To help students make informed decisions, QS has released its Best Student Cities Rankings 2027, highlighting the world's top cities for higher education.

According to QS, the rankings evaluate cities using a range of indicators, including the quality of universities, employer activity, affordability, student mix, desirability, and the opinions of current students. The rankings aim to provide a comprehensive picture of what it is like to study and live in each city.

Beyond academic performance, QS also considers employability and career outcomes, helping students choose destinations that offer strong long-term prospects.

Here are the top 10 student cities in North America according to the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027:

1. Boston, United States

Boston secured the top spot in North America. The city received a Student View score of 97.6, Student Mix score of 86.5, Employer Activity score of 93.4, and Desirability score of 73.4, reflecting its strong academic reputation and employment opportunities.

2. Montreal, Canada

Montreal ranked second with a Student View score of 91.3, Student Mix score of 90.8, Employer Activity score of 82.2, and Desirability score of 69.9.

3. Toronto, Canada

Toronto claimed the third position. It recorded a Student View score of 91.4, Student Mix score of 92.2, Employer Activity score of 85.8, and Desirability score of 78.2.

4. New York, United States

New York ranked fourth with a Student View score of 95.1, Student Mix score of 79.6, Employer Activity score of 89.2, and Desirability score of 71.9.

5. Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver secured the fifth spot. The city earned a Student View score of 80.8, Student Mix score of 88.5, Employer Activity score of 80.8, and Desirability score of 80.5.

6. Los Angeles, United States

Los Angeles ranked sixth with a Student View score of 89.6, Student Mix score of 73.8, Employer Activity score of 88.3, and Desirability score of 65.1.

7. San Francisco, United States

San Francisco was placed seventh. It scored 84.5 for Student View, 74.5 for Student Mix, 92.6 for Employer Activity, and 65.0 for Desirability.

8. Chicago, United States

Chicago ranked eighth with a Student View score of 76.1, Student Mix score of 75.6, Employer Activity score of 81.5, and Desirability score of 63.8.

9. Philadelphia, United States

Philadelphia secured the ninth position. The city recorded a Student View score of 55.1, Student Mix score of 66.2, Employer Activity score of 81.1, and Desirability score of 58.5.

10. Washington, DC, United States

Washington, DC completed the top 10 list with a Student View score of 75.9, Student Mix score of 68.3, Employer Activity score of 64.7, and Desirability score of 59.0.

The QS Best Student Cities Rankings are designed to help prospective international students identify destinations that offer a strong combination of academic excellence, career prospects, student satisfaction, and overall quality of life. By evaluating factors such as employer activity, student opinions, and the diversity of the student population, the rankings provide a broader perspective than university rankings alone, enabling students to make more informed study abroad decisions.