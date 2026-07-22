Man Reveals Struggles Faced By Indian Students In Europe: 'Take Low-End Jobs Just To Make Ends Meet'

An Indian man living in Europe has caught social media's attention after highlighting the reality of living, studying and working abroad. In an Instagram post titled, "The situation of Indian students abroad (especially in Europe) is dire," the user named Rahul Mahajan detailed that the majority of students who come abroad after spending large amounts of money have to leave a comfortable life back in India.

Mahajan stated that these students often find themselves juggling academics and part-time jobs amid the mounting financial pressure.

"Indian students face the toughest situation in these European countries; they spend so much money to come here, and in the process of recovering those costs, they end up doing jobs they never would have done back in India," said Mahajan.

Mahajan explained that the money earned from these part-time gigs never really added up to anything, as they were paid for a limited number of hours each month.

"Well, I suppose no job is too big or too small but that money can never really add up to enough, because one is getting paid for eighty hours of work a month or rather, twenty hours a week."

Facing a financial crunch, most of the students have to take up any opportunity that comes their way, irrespective of the wages.

"They have to take on all kinds of low-end jobs just to make ends meet," said Mahajan. "Many have arrived here on loans and face the immense pressure of repaying that debt, alongside the expectations people back home place on an NRI. Amidst all this, they also have to complete their studies and navigate the entire process to eventually obtain citizenship.

Check The Clip Here:

Also Read | 'I'm Shocked': Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Sleeper Train 6 Months After Launch, Shares Experience

Reactions were mixed from social media users, with a section highlighting the reality of living and just existing abroad while others pointed out how extra competitive and scarce opportunities were in India.

"Work is worship. Today's small work, tomorrow's big victory. Don't spread negative things please," said one user while another added: "Look at the condition of students in India; they are not getting any job."

A third commented: "This guy is spot on. People think that going to places like London, Paris, Italy, Germany, Norway, or Switzerland is all about having a blast. They get mesmerised by the cleanliness, fresh air, and historic architecture, imagining a fantastic life where one earns in dollars, making rs 3-4 lakhs a month. But what is the point of that money when there's no one to hang out with? It's just a routine of work and coming to a deserted home."