Five Indian-American Students Named Finalists In 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge

Five Indian-American middle school students have earned a place among the top 10 finalists of the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge, one of the biggest science competitions in the US for students from Grades 5 to 8.

The students were selected for projects that tackle everyday problems such as pollution, food safety, road safety, climate change and water conservation. Their ideas have not only impressed the judges but also highlighted how young students are using science to find practical solutions to real-life challenges.

The finalists are Aaisha Asif from Florida, Raji Doshi from Connecticut, Arika Kundu from Minnesota, Sharvi Mahajan from California and Naboshree Santra from Florida.

Each student worked on a different project. Aaisha Asif developed an environment-friendly adhesive inspired by mussels that naturally stick to surfaces. Raji Doshi created a system using algae and calcium-based materials to help reduce ocean acidification.

Arika Kundu came up with LIGNEX, a method that uses agricultural waste, including peanut shells, to remove pesticide residue from fruits and vegetables. Sharvi Mahajan designed NeuroDrive Alert, an AI-based system that can detect driver fatigue and microsleep, making roads safer. Naboshree Santra developed biodegradable soil-shade balls that help the soil retain moisture and reduce water loss during dry conditions.

As part of the competition, the finalists will work closely with 3M scientists, who will mentor them and help turn their ideas into stronger prototypes. They will then present their projects at the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, during the final competition on October 12 and 13.

The winner will receive USD 25,000 and the title of America's Top Young Scientist.

What makes this year's finalists stand out is that their projects focus on problems people face every day. Whether it is making food safer, protecting the environment, improving road safety or helping farmers save water, these students have shown that meaningful ideas can come at any age.

Their achievement is also a reminder that curiosity, creativity and a willingness to solve problems can open doors to opportunities on the global stage.