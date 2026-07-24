UK Undergraduate Applications Rise 4.6%: India Becomes Second-Largest Applicant Source

The UK continues to be one of the most preferred study destinations for international students. Applications for undergraduate courses have reached a record high in 2026, according to the latest data released by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS). A total of 695,740 students applied for undergraduate programmes. 4.6% applications increased as compared to the previous year. International demand has also grown significantly, with overseas applications rising 7.1% to 148,350. India has become the second-largest source of undergraduate applicants.

UK Undergraduate International Applicants

Here are the top international applicant sources:

China: 38,000

India: 11,470

United States: 8,270

Ireland: 6,880

Hong Kong: 4,990

Top UK Universities and Popular Courses See Higher Demand

The rise in applications was noticeable at highly selective UK universities. Applications to high-tariff institutions increased by 6.8%, reaching 247,130.

Student preferences have also shifted across academic disciplines. Engineering and Technology, Law, and healthcare-related subjects recorded strong growth in applications. Computing saw a decline in demand. It means many students are choosing courses that offer specialised skills and better employment prospects after graduation.

What This Means for Indian Students Planning to Study in the UK?

UCAS data also indicates that demand for UK higher education remains strong. Increasing application numbers could lead to greater competition for seats at leading universities for Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the UK.

Students are advised to research universities, compare course outcomes, consider the overall cost of studying abroad, and submit applications as early as possible. Those planning postgraduate studies should also stay informed about the latest UK student visa policies and post-study work opportunities before making their final decision.