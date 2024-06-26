This Collaboration Aims To Address Housing Needs Of Indian Students In UK

University Living and the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting Indian students pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom. At the NISAU India UK Education Conference 2024 in London, the two organizations solidified their collaboration to provide crucial assistance with accommodation and essential information for Indian students studying in the UK.

The collaboration aims to benefit 1 million students by 2030, addressing concerns about student housing in key markets with high demand and rising living costs. By leveraging their expertise, University Living and NISAU will provide tailored solutions to ensure a seamless transition for Indian students as they embark on their academic journey in the UK.

In addition to accommodation support, the partnership will focus on building close-knit student communities and raising awareness about available scholarships. University Living's Cost of Living calculator will also empower students to manage their expenses effectively while studying abroad.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, highlighted the significance of breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity through global community cultivation. "We are pleased to announce our partnership with NISAU to empower Indian students pursuing their dreams in the UK," said Mr Arora.

Sanam Arora, founder and chair of NISAU, emphasized their commitment to offering timely guidance and support around accommodation. "Finding safe and comfortable housing is one of the most important parts of a student's journey," said Sanam Arora, adding, "We aim to enhance access to critical information and support Indian students in making informed choices."

University Living, known for its global student housing managed marketplace, offers over 2 million beds across 515+ student-centric cities worldwide. NISAU UK, representing Indian students, alumni, and young professionals in the UK, plays a pivotal role in supporting the welfare and aspirations of the Indian student community.

Leading universities in the US and the UK are seeing an increase in the number of Indian students choosing to enrol in undergraduate programmes.

For Indian students seeking undergraduate degrees, the UK has become a popular choice. Over 108,000 Indian students were enrolled in UK universities during the 2023 academic year, up 8% from the previous year, according to data from the UK Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).