Dhanteras 2025: All About Significance Of Buying Gold, Silver And Utensils On This Auspicious Day

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the auspicious start of the five-day Diwali festival across India. It falls on the 13th lunar day (Trayodashi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year, it will be observed on October 18. Dhanteras is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi (wealth and prosperity), Lord Dhanvantari (divine healer) and Lord Kubera (treasurer of the gods).

Dhanteras is an auspicious day for purchasing precious metals like gold and silver. People buy valuable items which are believed to invite Lakshmi's grace. It is a long-standing practice in Indian culture. The purchase is also seen as a sign of prosperity and abundance for the household.

Also Read | When Is Dhanteras 2025? Check Date, Puja Timings And Significance

Significance of Buying Gold on Dhanteras

Gold represents purity, prosperity and durability, with gold coins, bars and jewellery being popular choices among people. It is widely believed that buying gold on Dhanteras brings good luck and financial stability.

Significance of Buying Silver on Dhanteras

Silver metal is also a popular choice as it is more accessible than gold for many. The metal represents clarity, elegance and the Moon's calming energy. People often buy silver coins, utensils (thalis, glasses), and jewellery.

Significance of Buying Utensils on Dhanteras

People also buy utensils, especially of brass and copper, and they are believed to have purifying properties, associated with positive energy. People buy utensils like diyas, thalis used in puja and daily life.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2025: 10 Essential Items To Buy On This Auspicious Festival For Good Luck

Dhanteras 2025 Details

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi: Begins 12:18 PM (Oct 18) - Ends 1:51 PM (Oct 19)

Puja Muhurat: 6:44 PM to 7:42 PM (Pradosh Kaal)

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat In Other Cities