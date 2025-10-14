When Is Dhanteras 2025? Check Date, Puja Timings And Significance

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras is a festival celebrated with a lot of reverence and gaiety in India. The festival which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on October 18, this year. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. This festival is also called Dhanatrayodashi as it is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronics to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, symbols of wealth and prosperity, into their homes. It's believed that making significant purchases on Dhanteras brings good luck and prosperity.

Dhanteras Timing:

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin on October 18 at 12:18 pm and will end on October 19 at 1:51 pm.

The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 5:48 pm and end at 8:19 pm.

The Vrishabha Kaal will begin at 7:15 pm and end at 9:11 pm.

The worship timing will be between 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm.

Traditions and Significance of the Festival

Dhanteras is celebrated with deep religious and spiritual significance throughout India. On this day, homes are beautified with lamps, flowers, rangoli, and decorations. People light lamps with devotion and pray to God for happiness, health, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.

Buying new things, such as gold and silver, clothes, and household items, makes this day even more special. Markets are crowded and full of excitement. It is also believed that any new purchase will bring good fortune.

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, emerged from the "Kshir Sagar" during the churning of the ocean. This is why this day is considered especially sacred.

Puja Rituals