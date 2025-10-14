Dhanteras 2025: 10 Essential Items To Buy On This Auspicious Festival For Good Luck

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, the festival which marks the beginning of Diwali, will be observed on October 18, this year. On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronics to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, symbols of wealth and prosperity, into their homes. It's believed that making significant purchases on Dhanteras brings good luck and prosperity. As the first day of the five-day Diwali festival, Dhanteras holds great religious and cultural significance for Hindus, symbolising wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

These purchases are not only rooted in tradition but also help symbolically and spiritually prepare your home for the Diwali festivities. Here are 10 essential items to buy on Dhanteras 2025 to invite good luck, prosperity, and positive energy into your home:

1. Gold or Silver Coins: Buying precious metals on Dhanteras is believed to bring wealth and financial stability. Coins with images of Lakshmi and Ganesha are especially auspicious.

2. Utensils (Steel, Silver, or Brass): Purchasing new kitchen utensils is a way of ensuring your kitchen is well-equipped. It is believed that purchasing utensils brings wealth and prosperity to the household. Go for silver, copper, or brass ones, and avoid steel and iron utensils.

3. Lakshmi-Ganesha Idols: Bringing home idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha is considered auspicious, as they represent wealth and wisdom.

4. Broom (Jhadu): A symbol of cleanliness and Lakshmi's presence, buying a broom on Dhanteras is believed to sweep away negative energy and poverty. As per Hindu belief, when you use this broom to clean your house, it is believed to clear out any negativity and promote an influx of positivity.

5. Gomti Chakra: A Gomti Chakra is the shell of a rare sea snail that is found in the Gomti River. This auspicious purchase is meant to bring lots of success in life and ward off any evil eye.

6. Electronic Appliances or Gadgets: Upgrading your home with electronic gadgets is considered auspicious on this day. Fridge, TV, AC, laptop, smartphones, and microwave are some of the options. People usually wait for this day since the festive season brings many Diwali sales and discounts.

7. Home Decor or Furniture: Refreshing your home with new items is a way to welcome positivity and prosperity.

8. Jewellery (Gold, Silver, or Diamond): Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious days to invest in jewellery, symbolising enduring wealth.

9. Dhan or Kuber Yantra: These spiritual tools are said to attract wealth and should be placed in the prayer or cash area.

10. Clothes or Sweets for Donation: Buying new clothes or sweets for gifting or donation invites blessings and multiplies your good karma.