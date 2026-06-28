<i>"Darta Kaun Hai?"</i> Indian Grandfather's Daring 18,000-Feet Skydive In Australia Inspires Internet

An Indian man's video of his grandfather skydiving from 18,000 feet in Australia has gone viral, with social media users applauding the elderly man's courage, enthusiasm, and infectious spirit. The video was shared by Ankit, who revealed that this wasn't his grandfather's first skydive. He had previously jumped from 15,000 feet, but this time the duo decided to raise the stakes with an 18,000-foot jump in Australia.

'This time, 18,000 feet'

At the beginning of the video, Ankit introduces the adventure, saying, "So bhai, abhi hum apne babaji ko lekar aaye hain skydiving karwane ke liye Australia ke andar. Pichli baar 15,000 feet se karwayi thi, abki baar 18,000 feet se karwa rahe hain." (So, we have brought our grandfather for skydiving in Australia. Last time, he did it from 15,000 feet, and this time, we are making him do it from 18,000 feet, that too in Australia.

Moments before boarding the aircraft, Ankit playfully asks his grandfather, "Baba darta to nahin?" Without missing a beat, the elderly man smiles and replies, "Darta kaun hai main?" ("Who's scared? Me?"). The confident response quickly became the standout moment of the viral clip.

The excitement didn't end there. During the freefall, the grandfather can be heard enthusiastically shouting, "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Haryana!" adding to the patriotic and joyful spirit of the adventure.

Ankit shared the video with the caption, "Dada ji skydiving, 18,000 feet in Australia."

Watch the video here:

The heartwarming clip has since garnered widespread attention online, with users flooding the comments section to praise the grandfather's fearless attitude, boundless energy, and zest for life.

One user wrote, "Game on peak," while another commented, "The way he said Jai Hind during the jump gave me goosebumps."

A third said, "Proud of you Dada Ji. Jai Haryana. Jai Bharat."