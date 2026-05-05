Chinese Ambassador To India Shares Glimpse Of Ganga Aarti In Varanasi, Calls It "World's Oldest Civilisations"

A recent post by China's Ambassador to India has drawn attention online after he shared his experience of witnessing the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, offering a glimpse into one of India's most iconic spiritual traditions.

Xu Feihong took to social media to share visuals from the ceremony held at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Along with the video, he described the atmosphere at the ghat, where large crowds had gathered to witness the ritual on the banks of the Ganga River.

Check Out The Post Here:

Witnessing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi. 🔥



Thousands gathered — fire, flowers, chanting, the sacred river.



Standing here, I feel what connects us across the Himalayas: two of the world's oldest civilizations, still alive and still burning bright.🇨🇳🤝🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/WI4vzCqdfk — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 4, 2026

He wrote that he witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, where thousands gathered amid fire, flowers, chanting and the sacred river. He added that standing there, he felt a deep connection across the Himalayas, referring to India and China as two of the world's oldest civilizations that are still alive and continue to shine brightly.

The ambassador's post included a glimpse of the aarti, showing priests performing the ritual with lamps as chants echoed in the background and devotees looked on.

The Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is a daily ritual that attracts both locals and visitors, known for its elaborate ceremonies and spiritual significance. The visuals shared by the envoy have since caught the attention of social media users, with many highlighting the cultural resonance reflected in his message.