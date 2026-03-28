China Man's Viral "Zip Tie Escape" Challenge Goes Wrong, Rescued After Cry For Help

A man in China had to be rescued after he got trapped while attempting a viral online challenge at home. The incident, which took place in Guangzhou, has been highlighted by local authorities to raise awareness about the risks of such activities. The man was participating in the "Zip Tie Escape Challenge" but was unable to escape after tying himself up. A delivery person passing by his rented apartment heard his cries for help and immediately informed the police, reported the South China Morning Post.

After receiving the information, firefighters arrived at the scene and had to break down the gate to enter the house. Once inside, they found the man lying on the bed, tightly bound.

He first wrapped his body in a cotton blanket, then tied it with a fishing net, and finally bound himself with several long zip ties from neck to ankles, reported SCMP.

Part Of A Viral Trend

According to firefighter Liu Junjie, he did all this as part of a viral online trend called the "Zip Tie Escape Challenge." In this challenge, people try to escape after tying themselves up.

Officials said the incident occurred when the city's temperature was around 20 degrees Celsius.