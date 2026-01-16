China Factory Sewing Mistake Gives Toy Horses Pouty Mouths, Wins Hearts Online

A small production mistake at a factory in eastern China has created an unexpected internet star. Toy ponies with crying faces, originally seen as defective, have now gone viral and become popular mascots for the Year of the Horse. In January, a social media user posted a photo of a toy pony with a weeping face. This strange appearance was actually the result of a sewing error. The toy was made in Yiwu International Trade City, considered the world's largest wholesale market for small goods, reported the South China Morning Post.

The pony stands about 20 centimeters tall and retails for 25 yuan. It is considered a symbol of the Year of the Horse. Its color is red, considered auspicious, and its body is embroidered with a message in golden threads that means wealth will come soon.

According to a report in the People's Daily, the error occurred when the toy's mouth and nostrils were sewn down. This resulted in the horse's sad and weeping face, which was initially considered a defect.

Flaw Made Special

Instead of rejecting the toy, many internet users loved its emotional face. People dubbed it "Crying Horse" and began sharing photos of it on social media.

One buyer, known online as Tuan Tuan Mami, said the little horse looked incredibly sad and helpless, just like she herself feels at work. She said owning this crying toy in the Year of the Horse gives her hope that she can leave all her work-related complaints behind and only have happiness.

Many young people, who call themselves "New Ma"-meaning "Ox and Horse," a term used for hard-working employees-have come to see this crying toy as a new symbol of office life.

Another buyer said that these crying horses feel more real and personal than smiling toys. She wrote that imperfection is the true identity of ordinary people, and that our flaws are what give life its true colors.

According to factory owner Zhang Huoqing, when the toy was launched in October last year, sales were low, with only about 400 units sold daily.

But as the crying version gained popularity on social media, daily orders reached thousands. The factory added more than 10 new production lines to meet the growing demand.

Although it's not known which employee made the sewing mistake, Zhang said the entire production team will be rewarded.

The company has applied for an appearance patent for the crying-face horse. The design is also being incorporated into other products, such as key chains and travel neck pillows.

Zhang also reported a sharp increase in overseas wholesale orders. There is a good demand for this crying horse toy from South Africa, Middle East and South-East Asia also.