Chennai Man Spends Rs 1 Lakh On Condoms In A Year Via Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart has shared its year-end report, revealing how India shopped in 2025 using their online app. The list has some bizarre shopping trends, including a Chennai-based user who spent a whopping Rs 1,06,398 the entire year on just condoms. This user placed 228 separate orders for condoms, averaging around 19 orders per month.

"... a single account in Chennai placed 228 separate condom orders totalling Rs 1,06,398, a light-hearted testament to 'planning ahead,'" the report mentioned.

The report also reveals that condoms were a popular product, with 1 in every 127 orders including a pack. September saw a 24% surge in condom sales, making it the peak month for such purchases.

Other Highlights Of The Report

On the other hand, a Mumbai account spent Rs 16.3 lakh on Red Bull Sugar Free. Meanwhile, a Chennai user spent Rs 2.41 lakh on pet supplies alone.

A Bengaluru user paid Rs 68,600 in tips to delivery partners, showcasing the city's generosity. Chennai followed with Rs 59,505. "Bengaluru may be India's tech capital, but it's also the tipping capital," the report noted.

Someone in Noida spent Rs 2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs and robotic vacuums in a single swoop. If you think that's a lot, a user in Hyderabad spent Rs 4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in a single tap.

According to the report, orders for roses peaked at 666 per minute on Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan, Friendship Day, and Valentine's Day became the most gifted days of 2025, with Instamart's "Giftables" feature.

Swiggy Instamart's report highlights India's evolving digital shopping habits, with users ordering everything from iPhones to groceries and luxury items.