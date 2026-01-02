From 108 Kurkure To Tonic Water: Swiggy Instamart Reveals Top Food Orders On New Year's Eve

The night before the New Year is all about letting your hair down and having a good time with your loved ones, ringing in the new year on a happy note. Just like any other celebration, food forms a key part of New Year's parties. With many people choosing to stay in for an intimate get-together with near and dear ones, Swiggy Instamart has given a sneak peek into what India ordered the most on New Year's Eve.

Many people ordered grapes to try the viral tradition of eating 12 grapes for good luck. The tradition involves eating a grape on every clock gong before midnight. At 11:59, when the countdown starts as midnight approaches, that's when you need to get snacking. This is a Spanish tradition, believed to bring good fortune.

Instamart revealed, "Grapes searches are up by 78x. Agar grapes out of stock dikhe toh hairaan mat hona."

grapes searches are up by 78x. agar grapes out of stock dikhe toh hairaan mat hona 👍 pic.twitter.com/cmBxLrX01E — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

In the noodle battle, Maggi orders in the evening exceeded those of ramen.

ramen se zyada toh maggi order kar rahe hai log. BTS walon ki fielding set hai 😭 — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

Tonic water emerged as the most popular mixer for alcoholic beverages. Instamart wrote on X, "Tonic water is the most trending beverage right now."

tonic water is the most trending beverage rn, abhi se shuru ho gaye tum log? 😏 — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

One of the most noteworthy orders was that of 108 Kurkure by a single user in Patiala. Instamart revealed, "A user from Patiala has already ordered 200+ items today. Same user ne 108 Kurkure bhi order kiye hai. Paaji, relax."

user from patiala has already ordered 200+ items today. same user ne 108 kurkure bhi order kiye hai. paaji relax 😅 — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

Many people chose to plan a barbecue on New Year's Eve, especially in Pune and Kolkata.

pune aur kolkata wale bohot barbecue skewers aur coal order kare rahe hai, bas delhi wale na kare toh sahi hai 👀 — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

With Lay's being a popular choice of chips, Instamart revealed that Magic Masala was the most loved flavour.

iss saal bhi blue lays lead le raha hai, feeling bad for green lays 💔 https://t.co/qh0lUM4fVM — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

Another interesting order came from a Bengaluru user, who ordered protein powder worth ₹41,000.

someone in bengaluru ordered protein powder worth 41k. aise log yoga day pe gulab jamun mangwate hai 🙂 — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

Last but not least, late-night orders saw a spike in demand for fresh lemons.

aap logon ne notice kiya hoga log bahot nimbooda nimbooda nimbooda order kar rahe hai pic.twitter.com/yPQ1wdbquQ — Instamart (@instamart_it) December 31, 2025

Reflecting on the orders, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart, said, "New Year's Eve once again surprises us with orders beyond essentials as Indian consumers turn to quick commerce platforms for every kind of need. Categories such as party supplies, gifting essentials, snacks and beverages, beauty, personal care, and grooming, and viral items such as grapes are seeing high growth on the platform."

Sharing his prediction for the new year, Jha added, "As India steps into 2026, we are positive that quick commerce will continue to grow as a reliable, everyday app in people's lives, powering spontaneous moments, fulfilling planned needs, and offering unparalleled convenience."