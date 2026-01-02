Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

From 108 Kurkure To Tonic Water: Swiggy Instamart Reveals Top Food Orders On New Year's Eve

Many people ordered grapes to try the viral 12 grapes tradition for good luck on New Year's Eve.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
From 108 Kurkure To Tonic Water: Swiggy Instamart Reveals Top Food Orders On New Year's Eve
New Year 2026: Check out the most ordered food items on Swiggy Instamart.
Photo: Pexels

The night before the New Year is all about letting your hair down and having a good time with your loved ones, ringing in the new year on a happy note. Just like any other celebration, food forms a key part of New Year's parties. With many people choosing to stay in for an intimate get-together with near and dear ones, Swiggy Instamart has given a sneak peek into what India ordered the most on New Year's Eve.

Many people ordered grapes to try the viral tradition of eating 12 grapes for good luck. The tradition involves eating a grape on every clock gong before midnight. At 11:59, when the countdown starts as midnight approaches, that's when you need to get snacking. This is a Spanish tradition, believed to bring good fortune.

Instamart revealed, "Grapes searches are up by 78x. Agar grapes out of stock dikhe toh hairaan mat hona."

In the noodle battle, Maggi orders in the evening exceeded those of ramen.

Tonic water emerged as the most popular mixer for alcoholic beverages. Instamart wrote on X, "Tonic water is the most trending beverage right now."

One of the most noteworthy orders was that of 108 Kurkure by a single user in Patiala. Instamart revealed, "A user from Patiala has already ordered 200+ items today. Same user ne 108 Kurkure bhi order kiye hai. Paaji, relax."

Many people chose to plan a barbecue on New Year's Eve, especially in Pune and Kolkata.

With Lay's being a popular choice of chips, Instamart revealed that Magic Masala was the most loved flavour.

Another interesting order came from a Bengaluru user, who ordered protein powder worth ₹41,000.

Last but not least, late-night orders saw a spike in demand for fresh lemons.

Also Read: Man Tips Food Delivery Partner Rs 501 On New Year's Eve, His Response Goes Viral

Reflecting on the orders, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart, said, "New Year's Eve once again surprises us with orders beyond essentials as Indian consumers turn to quick commerce platforms for every kind of need. Categories such as party supplies, gifting essentials, snacks and beverages, beauty, personal care, and grooming, and viral items such as grapes are seeing high growth on the platform."

Also Read: From Biryani To Burgers: Swiggy Reveals What India Ordered On New Year's Eve

Sharing his prediction for the new year, Jha added, "As India steps into 2026, we are positive that quick commerce will continue to grow as a reliable, everyday app in people's lives, powering spontaneous moments, fulfilling planned needs, and offering unparalleled convenience."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Swiggy, Instamart, New Years Eve
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now