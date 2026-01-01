Man Tips Food Delivery Partner Rs 501 On New Year's Eve, His Response Goes Viral

As New Year's Eve stretched into the night, food delivery apps continued to stay busy, catering to those celebrating at home. While customers placed orders well into the evening, delivery partners remained on the road, navigating long hours and heavy demand on one of the busiest nights of the year. One such order has now drawn attention online after a user shared his experience on X. In the post, shared by user @FI_InvestIndia, the customer said he had placed a food order on the app EatClub around 8:34 pm, aware that New Year's Eve would mean packed schedules and delays. The order, he wrote, was delivered close to 10 pm.

According to the post, the delivery partner appeared visibly anxious when he arrived and told the customer that he still had several pending deliveries to complete that night. The user noted that despite the pressure, the rider remained polite and smiling. Reflecting on the moment, he wrote that while many people were off for the night, "here we have a young man delivering with a smile, making sure everyone gets a good meal."

The customer added that he asked the delivery partner to pause briefly, offered him water, and urged him to take a moment before continuing. He also mentioned that he recognises several delivery partners in his area by name, having seen them regularly at work. Later, the user said he went back to the app, found the delivery partner's contact details and sent Rs 501 via UPI as a gesture of appreciation. He wrote that the amount was meant "as a token of love" and shared that he wished the rider and his family a happy New Year.

Sharing screenshots from their exchange, the user said the delivery partner replied with a short message thanking him and saying, "Petrol ke paise ho gaye" (this would cover the expenses of petrol). The response, the user added, left a lasting impression on him, highlighting the everyday realities of delivery work on nights when demand peaks.

Read the full post below:

I ordered a simple meal tonight on EatClub at 8.34 PM. I knew it was New Years Night & orders will be packed.



The order came by 10 PM. The delivery boy Bittu was so tensed. He told me that he had another 30 pending orders. It is New Year night.



I started thinking - Even on the… pic.twitter.com/LW4ru2oCNK — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) December 31, 2025

The post and the food delivery executive's response won hearts online. Here's how the internet reacted:

One user wrote, "This is beautiful. Respect to Bittu and countless others like him. Kindness always finds its way back."

Another user wrote, "What a great beginning you have made in the new year"

"Crazy how they have to pay for petrol from their own money. Always thought it was on company," commented a third user.

"It's always good to pay extra for good work," wrote another X user.

"Please share Bittu ji's QR code. I would like to do my part," chimed in a user.

