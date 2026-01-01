From Biryani To Burgers: Swiggy Reveals What India Ordered On New Year's Eve

As New Year celebrations unfolded across the country, food delivery orders started picking up as the evening began. On December 31, food delivery platform Swiggy kept dropping real-time updates on X, revealing what Indians were actually eating as the year came to a close. From indulgent party staples to comfort food and even late-night chai, the numbers give a fun snapshot of India's New Year's Eve cravings, and unsurprisingly, familiar favourites ruled the night.

Here's What India Ordered On December 31, 2025, As Per Swiggy

Biryani Was The Clear Winner

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve without biryani.

Swiggy revealed that over 2,18,993 biryanis were already ordered by early evening.

The dish once again proved to be the go-to choice for celebrations at home, house parties, and last-minute plans.

abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr 👑 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025

Burgers Were Close Behind

Fast food held its own during the celebrations.

By the evening, more than 90,000 burgers had been ordered on the platform.

Easy to eat and perfect for sharing, burgers remained a popular party pick.

Some People Ordered Upma Too

While most leaned into indulgence, some stuck to comfort and routine.

Swiggy shared that 4,244 users ordered upma on New Year's Eve.

Proof that not everyone swaps comfort food for party food.

Bengaluru Chose Salads

Health-conscious choices weren't completely missing.

In Bengaluru alone, 1,927 salad orders were placed.

A reminder that some people balance celebrations with lighter meals.

bengaluru mein 1,927 logon ne salad order kiya hai, isiliye mujhe dilli ka data dekhne ka mann karta hai. kaise se log hai rehte hai yaar idhar, new year pe salad??!! — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025

Khichdi And Gajar Ka Halwa Made An Appearance

Homely classics showed up on many plates.

9,410 people ordered khichdi, a comfort dish many turn to after a long day.

Sweet cravings kicked in too, with 7,573 orders of gajar ka halwa.

Gulab Jamun Ruled Dessert Time

No Indian celebration is complete without something sweet.

Swiggy recorded 46,627 orders of gulab jamun as the night progressed.

The classic dessert remained a favourite way to end the year.

Late-Night Chai Was Non-Negotiable

Even on party nights, chai finds its moment.

By late night, 29,618 cups of chai had been ordered.

Because some traditions don't take a break - not even on New Year's Eve.

Did you order anything from a food delivery app? Let us know in the comments below!