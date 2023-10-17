'Catch Me If You Can,' Taunts Wanted Man On UK Police's Own Facebook Page

Luke McInerney is being hunted by police.

A wanted suspect seems to have openly challenged the Wiltshire Police in the United Kingdom, claiming they have been unable to locate him. The police department has been conducting an urgent search for Luke McInerney this week, as he is wanted in connection with an assault case. Although he hails from the Swindon area, law enforcement officials have cautioned that he may have ventured beyond their immediate jurisdiction.

Following Swindon Police's appeal for information on Luke McInerney's whereabouts on their Facebook page, an individual claiming to be Luke responded in the comments, taunting the law enforcement officers.

A comment from the account, believed to be Luke's, stated: "If you offer a reward, I'll tell you where I am."

"Swindon Police, how much will you offer to hand me in? Let's come to some sort of arrangement; this holiday is getting expensive," Luke added in another comment.

According to The Metro News, Luke is from the Swindon area, but officers have warned that he could now be further afield. Along with posting comments on the account, he also posted a 20-second video of himself. In the video, he wears a grey hoodie and a black cap with 'LUKE' written on it as he continues to jeer at Wiltshire Police.

"Here's where I am," he said.

"Look, it even says my name on my hat. Catch me if you can, yeah?

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: 'If you see him, please do not approach him but call us immediately on 999, quoting log 54230103071.

"Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."