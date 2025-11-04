British Vlogger Highlights Trash Problem At Kerala Tourist Site In Viral Video: 'I'm Disappointed'

A British vlogger has gone viral on social media after his Instagram video exposed the trash problem at a tourist site in India. Content creator Alex shared his disappointment after discovering widespread litter in the town of Varkala in Kerala. His post has since sparked discussion online about the cleanliness issue in the country.

"Human beings of planet Earth, why are you like this? I love Kerala just as much as the next man does, but I've just come across something here in Varkala that's absolutely disgusting," said Alex in the video.

"I'm standing right on the edge of the cliffs, look how beautiful this place is, but of course, it's completely ruined by trash. Trash. Trash."

Alex said the trash had 'completely ruined' his experience but hoped that his video would inspire people not to destroy their surroundings by littering.

"Let me just walk along the edge of the cliff here, it's a little bit sketchy, but I'm gonna do it to show you guys what I've witnessed. We have sweet wrappers, bottle caps, chocolate wrappings, plastic bottles, beer bottles, and plastic bags full of stuff dropping straight into the ocean. Yay, environmental disaster. I'm not gonna lie, it's absolutely disgusting. Such a beautiful place completely ruined."

'Kerala Accepts Criticism'

As the video gained traction online, social media users lauded him for sharing the video and highlighting the issue. Others hoped that the video might prompt action from the authorities.

"Glad you shared this. There are plenty of places we can improve on, I hope we learn about cleanliness too soon," said one user, while another added: "Kerala accepts criticism and I'm sure they will fix it."

A third commented: "You can see same thing in every viewpoint in Munnar or Wayanad too! Sad, we need to work on ourselves!"

A fourth said: "I've been raising this issue with the Kerala government for quite a long I've written to them how the waste management needs to be upgraded rapidly, as the tourism is getting to its peak."

Last month, Alex spotted trash in India's hilly regions, a region he was told showcased the nation's true beauty. Alex revealed he was visiting Lover's Viewpoint in West Bengal, where he spotted tourists making a mess of the pristine surroundings.