Bhumi Pednekar, Orry's Viral Pose And The Rs 25 Lakh 'Good Luck' Rumour

In Bollywood, a touch of luck can mean everything. But what if that touch comes with a price tag of Rs 25 lakh? That's the question doing the rounds on social media after Orry, the internet personality famous for his signature pose with celebrities, was photographed with Bhumi Pednekar at an event linked to Netflix's 'The Royals'. The pictures sparked criticism over his hand-on-chest pose, while an old claim about his fees has found a fresh audience online.

The pictures show Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, posing with Bhumi in his familiar style. While such photographs have become a regular feature of his social media presence, the images prompted criticism from some users, including one who has questioned why celebrities allow him to touch them in that manner.

Orry has publicly spoken about charging for photographs and his presence at events. And those remarks have attracted considerable attention online, offering a glimpse into how he had turned his internet fame and celebrity connections into a commercial proposition.

However, those earlier statements do not establish that Orry was paid Rs 25 lakh to bring good luck to 'The Royals', or that any such arrangement existed at the event where he posed with Pednekar.

No credible, independently verified evidence has been established to substantiate the claim that the pose was commissioned to improve the series' fortunes. Nor is there verified evidence that the amount was paid in connection with the photographs now circulating online.

The Story Behind Orry's Signature Pose

Orry's hand-on-chest pose has long been a talking point in celebrity culture. In March 2024, actor Ranveer Singh appeared in a video with Orry and jokingly attempted to explain the supposed significance of the gesture.

Singh suggested that being touched by Orry in a photograph signalled that a celebrity had his approval. Orry played along, joking that the higher he placed his hand, the more relevant the person was.

Neither Orry nor Bhumi Pednekar has publicly reacted to the latest online discussion about the photo.

It remains unclear whether the Rs 25 lakh good-luck claim originated as a joke, speculation or an attempt to interpret Orry's earlier remarks.

NDTV could not independently verify the claim that Orry was paid Rs 25 lakh for his touch or that it was intended to bring good luck to 'The Royals'.