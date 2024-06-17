Auto Driver Decorates Vehicle For His Lost Love, Woman Shares Emotional Video

"This feels like that scene from Tamasha," said a user.

Stories and memories of lost love frequently leave a trail behind, plaguing us with thoughts of what could have been. An internet user recently shared a touching story of an autorickshaw driver that left several internet users emotional.

Instagram user Anupama posted a video of an interaction with an autorickshaw driver in Delhi. The woman complimented him for the decorations in the vehicle. To which, he told her that he got it done in memory of his lost love. In the short clip, she asked him about the decor. With a bittersweet smile, he said while pointing out to the initials on the backside of the auto, "Ye A S likhwake na mere dil ko khushi milti hai (I feel happy after getting these initials written)."

The text in the clip reads, "Thinking of this one time I complimented an auto bhaiyya for the cool lighting in his auto, and he told me he did it in memory of his ex-lover. She got married to someone else just two days after he moved to Delhi for work."

Since being shared, the now-viral clip has amassed three lakh views and 36,000 likes on the platform. She wrote in the caption, "Men in love>."

"I've been in this auto while i was in hauz khas took some photos from the upper mirror," commented a person.

A third person said, "Is he around Hauz khas or Saket? I think I have ligit been in this auto"

"The emotions in your eyes girl," commented a person.

A person said, "I think we've all had THE most touching and heartwarming conversations on the most random days with autowale bhaiyas, it's just so pure<3 another reason for my UNDYING love for autos."

"I would have bawled my eyes out right then and there," added another user.



