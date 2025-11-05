Watch: Father's Emotional Reaction To Son Becoming Chartered Accountant Moves Internet

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media showing a tired father returning home from work and breaking down in tears of joy as his son tells him the news that he has become a Chartered Accountant (CA). The video, widely shared across platforms like Instagram and X, captures the raw emotions surrounding the significant achievement of clearing the highly competitive CA exam.

The video begins as the father, carrying a bag of vegetables and a work bag, enters his home after a long day. His wife meets him and, with an emotional voice, tells him, "Yeh CA ban gaya hai" (He has become a CA). Upon hearing the news, the father instantly drops his bags, his eyes well up with tears, and he pulls his son into a tight, long hug, patting his back with immense pride. The mother stands by, visibly emotional as well, watching the touching moment unfold.

Watch the video here:

The video resonated with millions online because it highlighted the years of "sleepless nights, endless struggles, and unshakeable faith" that a family often puts into a child's demanding education journey. The emotional display touched many social media users, especially other CA aspirants and professionals, who shared their own similar stories and congratulated the family.

One user wrote, "Lucky are those who make their father feel this way."

Another commented, "Your father is the only man on earth who wants you to be better and more successful than him. A father's love for his son is the most underrated relationship. They love their sons as much as mothers do but they rarely show it."

A third said, "Such an emotional video - can understand why this rush of emotion. For a middle class family who work hard throughout life to meet family needs, son becoming CA is a huge deal. So happy for them!"

A fourth added, "This is what real success looks like not just the degree, but the emotions, the sacrifices, and the pride in a parent's eyes. Congratulations CA Roshan Sinha."