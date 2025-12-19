ICAI Revises Verification And Certified Copies Fee For Chartered Accountants Exams

The examination committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has decided to revise the verification and certified copies fee of answer books of the CA Exams. As per the official notification by ICAI, candidates intending to apply for verification and certified copies of answer books after the declaration of results of January 2026 CA exams will be required to pay the revised fee. ICAI has reduced the fees for both verification and certified copies.

The existing verification fees for Foundation/ Intermediate/ Final/ PQC Exams is Rs 100 per paper. The revised fees for the same is Rs 50 per paper.

The existing fees for Certified copies for Foundation/Intermediate/Final/PQC Exams is Rs 500 paper. The revised fees for Foundation/Intermediate/Final/PQC Exams is Rs 100 per paper.

Meanwhile, ICAI has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 exams. Candidates registered for Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams can download the same from the official website of ICAI.

The foundation exams will be held from January 18, 2026 with Accounting as the first subject. Inter exams will be held from January 6 and finals from January 5, 2026. All the examinations will be held for three hours - from 2 pm to 5 pm.

New Exam From 2024 In Finals: Integrated Business Solutions

ICAI has introduced Paper 6 (Integrated Business Solutions) in the CA Final course exam from May 2024 exam and onwards, which is being held on open book methodology. For this exam, Candidates have been permitted to bring their own material in hard form, to the exam hall and can use them for answering the questions in the exam. Such material may include study materials, practice manuals, revisionary test paper supplied by ICAI, text books, bare Acts, notes by students or any other reference material.

Students can access the guidance notes through the official website that detail the exam dates, timing and other details.