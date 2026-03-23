At 26, This IITian Sold His Company For Millions And Spent On "Real Life" Luxuries

When Aman Goel sold his startup in November 2021 for millions of dollars at the age of 26, he faced a choice familiar to many young founders after a big exit: Spend big or rethink life.

Goel chose the latter.

"Most people that age would have splurged on flashy cars, watches, or a lifestyle designed to impress. I went a different way," he wrote in a widely shared post on X, outlining how he approached wealth with restraint rather than excess.

In November 2021, I sold my startup to a larger company for millions of dollars. I was 26 years old when this happened.



Most people that age would have splurged on flashy cars, watches, or a lifestyle designed to impress. I went a different way.



I chose to upgrade my life with… https://t.co/ign188f5EM pic.twitter.com/dxesoDKSD4 — Aman Goel (@amangoeliitb) March 22, 2026

Instead of luxury purchases, Goel says his first priority was family. In the same year as the sale, he moved his parents to live with him in Mumbai - a decision he describes as his most meaningful upgrade. For him, financial success held little value without being able to share it with those closest to him.

Health was another major focus. Goel says he lost over 15 kilograms and hired a fitness coach, while also committing to regular health check-ups with his wife. The shift, he noted, was necessary after years of intense work building a startup. Diet, too, became more disciplined, with a conscious move away from processed and outside food.

"When you're building aggressively, your body pays the price unless you're deliberate about protecting it," he said in the same X post.

In 2022, Goel bought a home, choosing stability over financial optimisation. While acknowledging that renting can make more sense "on paper", he said owning a home where his parents feel secure was worth the decision.

He also invested in what he calls a "support system", including household staff, to manage daily life efficiently as both he and his wife run startups. The aim, he suggests, is not indulgence but freeing up time and mental bandwidth.

Travel is one area where he spends more freely, though even that is measured. The couple takes short international trips a few times a year, focusing on rest and recovery rather than extravagance. "Peaceful getaways that help us recharge before diving back into the grind."

For Goel, the takeaway from sudden wealth is simple: "Upgrades don't have to mean extravagance. They can mean peace, health, time with the people you love."

In an ecosystem often defined by visible success, his choices offer a quieter alternative.