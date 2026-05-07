Anthropic Employee Uses Claude AI To Map 12 Years Of Chats With Wife: "1,795 'I Love You' Texts"

A man working at an AI company, Anthropic, has gone viral after he used 161,000 private messages from his multi-year WhatsApp chat history with his now-wife to create a detailed, data-driven love story for their wedding. The project, which used AI to analyse their conversations, has garnered attention for its unique mix of personal data and technology. Using Claude Code, the groom processed years of Apple device messages to generate visual dashboards for their wedding.

The couple exchanged 161,015 messages over 4,340 days, including 1,795 "I love you" texts, according to Austin Lau, who shared the project online following his wedding weekend. According to the analysis, they exchanged 28,757 emojis and 8,602 photos, with the groom sending 43% of the messages and the wife sending 57%.

When they were in a long-distance relationship during their college years, their texting activity peaked in 2016, according to a chart called "The Shape of Us," with over 32,000 messages sent in that year alone. They averaged roughly six texts in a typical evening hour, with the highest activity occurring around 9 pm, especially on Mondays. Conversely, there were hardly any conversations between two and six in the morning, indicating a remarkably stable schedule over a period of more than ten years. The project also revealed a dramatic drop in messages after the couple moved in together in 2021.

"I got married this past weekend so I did what any rational @AnthropicAI employee would do and had Claude Code analyze 12 years of iMessages with my wife, then Claude Design used that data to whip up a website for our guests in just minutes," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

I got married this past weekend so I did what any rational @AnthropicAI employee would do and had Claude Code analyze 12 years of iMessages with my wife, then Claude Design used that data to whip up a website for our guests in just minutes. pic.twitter.com/Wc0AyH8HLL — austin lau (@helloitsaustin) May 5, 2026

The project has garnered significant attention, with users on social media describing it as a really sweet and creative idea. Some users were genuinely impressive and asked how the messages were gathered, wondering if it was done through Apple, an iMessage plugin, or something else.

One user wrote, "Wait, this is actually so nice. Genuine question from someone not as tech-savvy: How did you get all the messages in there? Requested them from Apple or used the iMessage plugin? Something else?"

Another commented, "Congrats! This is such a cute idea!"

A third said, "I absolutely need this. I think I have you beat. Do you have some prompts or an open source version you can share?"