All About The Origins Of Secret Santa, A Beloved Holiday Tradition

It's that time of the year. Christmas is around the corner, and people are busy with customs of the festival like decorating trees, preparing special meals, carolling, and more. But nothing says festive cheer like the thrill of Secret Santa, the most awaited holiday practice, when participants anonymously exchange gifts, bringing joy with a hint of surprise. Participation in the tradition of Secret Santa brings a sense of excitement even for those who don't celebrate Christmas religiously.

Social media is flooded with posts where many users have shared videos and photos of gifts they received from their Secret Santa in offices and families. But how did the concept of Secret Santa begin?

Also read | 'Santas' In Gas Masks Hit Delhi Streets To Protest Air Pollution

Let's dive into the spirit of Secret Santa and explore how this beloved tradition is making the holiday season even more special. Many might not know that the tradition of Secret Santa has its roots in European Christmas customs, particularly in Scandinavian and German cultures.

One of the earliest influences on Secret Santa is the story of Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop known for his generosity and secret gift-giving. According to legend, Saint Nicholas anonymously left gifts, including gold coins, for those in need, inspiring the modern concept of Secret Santa.

A similar tradition called "Julklapp" is popular in Scandinavia. It involves knocking on neighbours' doors, leaving gifts and running away. This playful and mysterious practice is believed to have contributed to the evolution of Secret Santa.

Also read | Santa Claus Gets "Official Clearance" To Fly Over Ireland This Christmas

The famous story of Larry Dean Stewart

The modern concept of Secret Santa is often attributed to Larry Dean Stewart, an American philanthropist who anonymously gave $100 bills to those in need during the holiday season. Some reports mentioned that his perspective on life changed after he was fired from his job in December 1979. He was once sitting inside a restaurant and saw a waitress serving customers in a thin and worn-out jacket. Stewart's acts of kindness, which began in 1979, inspired others to adopt the practice. It eventually spread to workplaces, schools and social gatherings.

Secret Santa is known by different names, such as "Kris Kringle" in the UK and Australia, "Kris Kindle" in Ireland and "Wichteln" in Germany. The names are different, but the core idea is the same, which is to spread joy and kindness through anonymous gift-giving.