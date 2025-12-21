'Santas' In Gas Masks Hit Delhi Streets To Protest Air Pollution

People shopping in Delhi's South Extension and Connaught Place were surprised to see several Santa Clauses walking through the markets wearing gas masks. These Santas were not there for photos or celebrations, but to talk about Delhi's polluted air.

The walk was organised by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). Volunteers dressed as Santa moved through the crowded markets, giving masks, candies and small notes to people. The notes mentioned Delhi's air quality and how it has become increasingly dangerous.

The message was clear. Delhi's AQI has crossed 500, and pollution levels are far above safe limits. Breathing this air every day is affecting children, the elderly and even healthy adults. Many people stopped to read the notes and asked questions about how long this situation would continue.

The volunteers dressed as Santa Claus demanded:

Immediate accountability of pollution-controlling authorities

Strict control on major pollution sources

A transparent and comprehensive clean air roadmap

Special protection for children, the elderly and vulnerable populations

They also appealed to citizens to join the movement, sign the clean air petition, and raise their voice to ensure that the right to breathe is recognised as a fundamental right.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said clean air is no longer a choice but a necessity. "When even Santa has to wear a mask in Delhi, it shows how badly governments have failed. Our children are growing up in gas chambers, and citizens are being forced to choose between celebration and survival," Choudhary said.

"In 15 days of Parliament, not even 15 minutes were spent discussing the air we breathe. Clean air is a fundamental right. We demand an immediate, serious and time-bound action plan to guarantee every citizen's right to breathe," he added.

NSUI demanded strict action against major pollution sources, accountability of pollution-control authorities and a clear plan to clean Delhi's air.