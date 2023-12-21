Man Receives Handful Of Chocolates, Vows Never To Do Secret Santa Again

The man said the gift he received was pathetic.

Christmas brings a magical air, filled with festive cheer and goodwill. The tradition of Secret Santa, a delightful element of the season, adds an extra layer of excitement. As friends, family or colleagues exchange gifts anonymously, anticipation builds, creating an atmosphere of joyous mystery. The careful selection of presents reflects thoughtfulness, fostering a sense of connection and camaraderie among people. But a man is going viral on social media after sharing his frustration about the gift he received in Secret Santa.

According to New York Post, the disgruntled man narrated his experience in a video shared on TikTok. He said he "will not be participating in Secret Santa" at his work anymore because of the pathetic gift he received.

The man did not identify himself but held a blue box that he received as gift.

"...I put Christmas lights on the bag, Santa paper, I had all kind of stocking stuffers in the bag, I put bells in the bag. The lady that I got I went above and beyond," the outlet quoted him as saying.

"It's Christmas time, some people don't even get a gift and Secret Santa sometimes, that person may just get that one gift so I made sure I always go up and beyond," he added.

The man said he had to wait for a day to receive his gift.

"I get to work today, I get my gift y'all, she hands me my gift, I open it up and this is what I have, now mind you the limit was $25," he said, revealing a handful of assorted mini chocolates.

"Now I know Reeses, Hersey's, and Mr GoodBar can be kind of on the expensive side but I said $25? Well maybe, she spent a little bit of money on the bow and the box because the box is kind of fancy," the worker said before signing off.