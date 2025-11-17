2-6 am Work Schedule? Techie's Late-Night Productivity Tip Triggers Internet Debate

An Indian techie sparked a social media debate after sharing a post on X romanticising a 2:00 am to 6:00 am work schedule. The post received both praise for its perceived dedication and sharp criticism for promoting an unhealthy, unsustainable "hustle culture." Shared initially on X, the post generated discussions across various social media platforms, including LinkedIn.

Kartikey Verma, founding engineer of Sendit Zone, shared a photograph of himself working late at night, with a caption advocating for the quiet hours for maximum focus without distractions. He wrote, "There's something about 2-6am. The world sleeps, distractions die, and the work finally breathes".

See the post here:

There's something about 2-6am.

The world sleeps, distractions die, and the work finally breathes pic.twitter.com/l8l5tjLBXT — Kartikey Verma (@KartikeyStack) November 15, 2025

Some users supported Verma's sentiment, agreeing that the quiet hours of the early morning are ideal for deep work and concentration. However, some viewed it as encouraging sleep deprivation and an unhealthy work-life balance. Users warned that such a schedule could lead to serious mental and physical health issues in the long run.

One user wrote, "this is giving main character syndrome but also lowkey relatable ngl, late night productivity hits different but don't romanticize sleep deprivation bro."

Some users also shared personal stories of their health being negatively impacted by similar demanding routines. Another said, "trust me i tried this for one week i completely ruined my mental and physical health. sleep at night and work in the morning and evening that's what have worked for me."

A third user added, "I also excel in the late nights, total silence and real clear thinking." A fourth added, "Great setup, i too used to be a night owl, now transitioning to an early bird as "it's more productive i guess."

Kartikey Verma, founding engineer of Sendit Zone, previously worked with Warmwind OS, according to his LinkedIn profile.