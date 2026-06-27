150 Employees Fired In Surprise 9 PM Teams Call: 'One Meeting And It Was Over'

A software engineer has claimed that 150 members of their engineering team were fired overnight in a surprise Teams call, as part of a restructuring drive. In a social media post titled, "Got laid off from Hy-Vee overnight after 1.8 years," the techie detailed 'one of the toughest days' of their career, stating that the US-based company culled the entire team without any warning, leaving them without any pay or severance package.

"Around 150 members of our engineering team were invited to a 9 PM Microsoft Teams call, where we were informed that our team was being shut down as part of a restructuring. The news came completely out of the blue," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie explained that they had joined the company as an intern and became a full-time employee, spending almost two years in the process at the company. However, they were still let go without any severance.

"What made the situation even harder was that there was no severance or layoff package. One meeting, and it was over," the techie said.

Amit Goel, Hy-Vee's director of engineering in India, took to LinkedIn to share the news and sought leads for the team members he had assembled over the last few months.

"Our Hy-Vee India center has shut down, and with immediate effect, some of the best engineers I've had the privilege of working with are now looking for their next opportunity," wrote Goel.

"Over the past months, I handpicked this team, hiring from top product companies like Amazon, Myntra, and others. These aren't just strong engineers; they are people who bring rare qualities that are hard to find."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a social media user said: "Severance is discretionary, but notice period salary is mandatory. Hope you have received it?" while another added: "I had no idea about this company and checked LinkedIn. They have close to 20k employees. no way they shut down entirely."

A third commented: "Let's be honest, it's good for you that this happened at an early stage. Fight back and come stronger again. Life is tough, my friend."

A fourth said: "Must be tough man! I can't relate to this, but I hope you find a job asap!"