'Vulgar' Reels: Rs 80,500 Penalty On 3 Scooter Riders, Case Filed

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested three people, including two women, and booked them for creating nuisance and obscenity in a public place after their social media videos went viral on the internet, officials said.

The videos purportedly showed them riding a scooter "negligently" on a city road and without helmets.

थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए अश्लील हरकत करने वाली स्कूटी सवार 02 अभियुक्ता तथा लापरवाही पूर्वक स्कूटी चलाने वाले अभियुक्त को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/55YVre4yzO — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 28, 2024

While several social media users slammed the videos as "vulgar", the Noida Traffic Police issued penalties totalling Rs 80,500 on the scooter owner for flouting road safety norms.

A police spokesperson said a separate FIR was also lodged against the trio at the Sector 113 Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash/negligent driving endangering human life), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscenity in public place), 336 and 337 (both related to act endangering life of others or causing hurt by it).

"Today, accused Jamuna Prasad alias Piyush, who was making obscene videos and driving a scooter carelessly, and the women Vinita and Preeti who were doing obscene acts were arrested from near the Vedvan Park here," the police spokesperson said.

"On March 26, a scooter on which the accused were riding carelessly in front of Vedvan Park and the obscene acts were shot in public. The video had gone viral on social media and taking suo motu cognizance, an FIR was lodged in the case," the spokesperson added.

The scooter is registered in the name of Vinita, who lives near Kulesara village in Greater Noida, the police said.

