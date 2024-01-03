28 Societies In Noida Get Notice Non-Functional Sewage Treatment Plants

Notices were also given to 37 housing societies over "improper" disposal of sewage. (Representational)

More than two dozen housing societies in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West, have been served notices over alleged non-functional sewage treatment plants, officials said.

In total, notices have been issued to 28 societies by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), which has warned of strict action against the developers of these societies.

Last month, the GNIDA had issued notices to 37 group housing societies over "improper" disposal of sewage. In Greater Noida, it is mandatory for all projects built on an area of 20,000 sq metres or more to build their own STPs and keep them functional.

However, residents of several societies were continuously complaining to the GNIDA that their STPs have not been built. In some societies, STPs have been built but they are not functional.

"The Greater Noida Authority has issued notices to 28 more builder societies that are not constructing and operating STPs as per the standards to treat the sewerage of the society and sought clarification within a week. If a satisfactory response is not received, action will be taken against them as per the terms of the lease deed," the GNIDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Residents of different societies of Greater Noida had complained to GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar that sewerage was being discharged into the drain without being treated through the STP. Even in a survey of the GNIDA, STPs built in many societies were not found as per the standards. Some of these STPs are not built as per the standards and some are not being operated properly," it added.

Among the societies which have been issued notices are Gaur City 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 16 Avenue, Golf Home, Park Avenue 1, Galaxy North Avenue, Ajnara Le Garden, Gulshan Belena, Nirala Aspire, Panchsheel Greens Two, Casa Green, La Solara Grande, Royal Court, Victory One, Kabanas Green, Ratan Pearl, Supertech Eco Village Two and Three, Panchsheel Green 1, Ajnara Homes, Radha Sky Garden, French Apartment, and Gaur Saundaryam, the GNIDA said.

GNIDA's Additional CEO Ashutosh Dwivedi said notices were earlier issued to 37 builders by the sewer department. Now notices have been issued for 28 more builder societies.

Dwivedi said that builders who have not constructed STPs in their residential projects should build them and start operating them soon in compliance with the NGT orders.

"Strict action will be taken against those who do not do so. Heavy fines will be imposed on such societies. Despite this, if there is no improvement, legal action will be taken in view of the orders of the NGT," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)