Shiv Sena Attacks BJP Over Water-Logging In Nagpur After Heavy Rains

The Shiv Sena today attacked its estranged ally, the BJP, after nine hours of rain in Nagpur led to extensive water-logging in the city and disrupted proceedings of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Shiv Sena, which rules the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleged that those who raise a hue and cry every time Mumbai is flooded due to rains were nowhere to be seen now that Nagpur faced the same situation.

The regional party's attack came after it was targeted by the BJP last month over water-logging in several parts of Mumbai following heavy rains.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is ruled by the BJP.

A day's rain wreaked havoc in the high-profile orange city, which houses the RSS headquarters and (whose civic body) is ruled by the BJP, which is also in power at the Centre, the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

"After first rains in June, cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara were submerged. Delhi also witnesses the same problem every monsoon and now Nagpur has been flooded," the editorial said.

"Where are those people now who scream that Mumbai has drowned even if there is slight water-logging in low-lying areas?" the Shiv Sena questioned.

"Why did Nagpur drown? Who is responsible for it?" the party asked.

The Shiv Sena said the BMC alone should not be held responsible for rain-related misery in Mumbai.

Other state-run agencies like Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which undertake development works like metro rail and dig roads for them, which lead to flooding, should also be held accountable, it said.

"Such things render ineffective the preventive measures taken by municipal corporations," it added.

"Whether disasters are natural or man-made, like the problem of garbage in Ahmednagar, the government cannot skirt its responsibility and pin the entire blame on the municipal corporation," the editorial said.

"The government's policy should not be based upon the party which rules a municipal corporation," it added.

According to the meteorological department, Nagpur recorded a whopping 265 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm yesterday, which led to flooding in several localities.

The highest 24-hour rain record in Nagpur stands at 304 mm, which was registered on July 12, 1994.

The Maharashtra Assembly could not function yesterday due to a power blackout caused by the rains. Both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned for the day, shortly after convening.

The power supply had been turned off after the switching centre that provides electricity to the Assembly complex was flooded.