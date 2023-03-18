2 Men, In BMW, Steal Potted Plants Kept On Nagpur Road As G20 Decoration

Civic officials put up potted plants on a road divider in Nagpur (Representational)

Two young men who allegedly stole potted plants put up on a road here as part of the beautification drive ahead of G20 meetings have been arrested by the police.

A video showing the accused carrying off potted plants in a BMW car had gone viral on social media.

Both the accused, 25 and 22 years old, are residents of Nagpur, said inspector Mangesh Kale of Rana Pratap Nagar police station in the city.

Civic officials on Wednesday afternoon put up potted plants on the road divider from Chhatrapati square to Hotel Radisson Blu as part of arrangements to welcome delegates for the G20 meetings, he said.

The city would be hosting G20 meetings from March 20 to 22.

The accused came in a BMW late on Wednesday night and took away three plants by loading them in the boot of the car, CCTV footage showed.

After the video went viral, police registered a First Information Report for theft as well as under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and identified the car and the accused from the CCTV footage, the official said.

The duo were produced before a magistrate on Thursday who remanded them in judicial custody, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)