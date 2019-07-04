Woman, Family Members Sentenced To Life In Jail For Husband's Murder

The man Anil Kumar's father had registered a complaint against the eight people. (Representational)

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday sentenced a woman and seven of her family members to life in prison in the murder case of her husband.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 each on the victim's wife Sanjo, Jaipal (father-in-law), Praveen (brother-in-law), Dayanand, Sompal, Naveen, Vedpal and Pradeep after holding them guilty under Sections 147, 148 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, Anil Kumar was beaten to death by the convicts over a family dispute at Morkukka village under the Mansurpur police station in the district on August 23, 2013.

Anil Kumar's father Rampal had registered a complaint against the eight people.

