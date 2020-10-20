UP Teen Falls To Death From Roof After Being Chased By Monkeys

The girl was chased by monkeys when she had gone to the roof to remove dry clothes.

A 13-year-old girl died after she fell from the roof of her house as she was chased by a troop of monkeys in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, a student of class 8, had gone to the roof to remove dry clothes when she was chased by monkeys at Nolly village in the Bhopa police station area, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctor declared her dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the Ganga Canal in the Bhopa police station area of the district, police said.

