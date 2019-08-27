Muzaffarnagar Riots: Charges Framed Against 5 Accused Of Killing Man

60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced in the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar.

A local court has framed charges against five people accused of killing a man whose death was a trigger for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori has framed charges under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the five accused.

The court fixed next Tuesday for producing witnesses from the prosecution side against Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.

According to the prosecution, the five are among the six people accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on August 27, 2013.

His death and that of two man in another incident were said to be the trigger behind the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.