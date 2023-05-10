2 Jailed For Gang-Raping Muslim Woman During 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots

The decision comes nearly 10 years after the crime took place in Phugana, UP. (Representational)

A district court here on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for gang-raping a woman during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Additional District Sessions judge A K Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on convicts Maheshvir and Sikander.

The two, who had raped the Muslim woman during the riots, were convicted under section 376(2)(g) (punishment for committing rape during communal or sectarian violence), 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Clashes between Hindu and Muslim communities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in 2013 had resulted in the death of over 60 people, while more than 50,000 people were displaced.

According to the prosecution , the SIT had filed a chargesheet against three persons -- Kuldeep, Maheshvir and Sikander -- in the court. Kuldeep died during the trial period of the case.

Seven witnesses, including the victim, were examined in the court during the course of the trial.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the woman (26) was gang-raped by three men after putting a knife to the throat of her minor son and threatening her of dire consequences in the Phugana area during the riots in September 2013.

The Supreme Court had directed the trial court to take up the matter on priority, saying the case should not be adjourned for a long date.

The directions from the top court had come following a petition by senior advocate Vrinda Grover alleging that the accused were trying to delay the proceedings.

She also pleaded the case on behalf of the victim in the trial court.

The court order comes on the heels of the victim approaching the Supreme Court praying for expeditious trial of the case which had from the inception witnessed partisan investigation and deliberate and protracted delay meant to exhaust her, Ms Grover said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)