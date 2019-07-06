Shiv Sena Corporator Slaps Truck Drivers In Mumbai, Caught On Video

Shiv Sena corporator Milind Vaidya seen assaulting truck drivers.

A video clip surfaced on Friday showing Shiv Sena corporator and former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya assaulting truck drivers in Mumbai. Mr Vaidya is seen slapping the drivers transporting poultry and hurling abuses at them in the Mahim area.

In the five-minute video, the Sena corporator is heard saying that locals are facing problems due to illegal parking of trucks carrying poultry.

He says he has raised the truck parking issue in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, ruled by the Shiv Sena, multiple times, but nothing has happened.

"But no action has been taken against them...so being the corporates of the area I have taken the law into my hands and evicting these people from here," he is heard saying in the video.

#WATCH Mumbai: Shiv Sena Corporator Milind Vaidya assaulted chicken traders near Machimar Colony in Mahim, over chicken carriers' vehicles being parked in Mahim area near railway station. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/Dqd2aZOSmN — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

It is not yet clear exactly when the incident happened.

The video surfaced a day after Congress legislator Nitesh Rane and his 16 supporters were arrested for pouring buckets full of mud on a deputy engineer in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district to show disdain over poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

On June 26, BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a civic official in Indore with a cricket bat over demolition of a dilapidated building in the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh. Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was later arrested and spent four days in jail before being granted bail.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability