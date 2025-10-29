Outrage After Accused Sikh Truck Driver Appears In US Court Without Turban

A 21-year-old Indian truck driver, accused of causing a fatal crash in California, appeared in a US court without his turban, leading to outrage among Sikhs. A petition demanding the immediate return of his turban and respect for his religious identity has since been launched.

Jashanpreet Singh pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of a drug during his court appearance last week. The October 21 crash near California's Ontario involved eight vehicles. Three people were killed and four others injured.

The Change.org petition, addressed to the Media Regulatory Authority and local law enforcement agencies, has condemned what it calls the unjust portrayal and treatment of Singh.

It criticised US authorities for allowing Singh to appear in court without his turban, calling the act a violation of his religious identity and an affront to Sikh values. "Jashanpreet has been stripped of his turban-a deeply significant symbol of his faith and identity. This act is not only an infringement on his personal beliefs but an assault on our entire community's cultural and religious values," it said.

Court documents show that Singh, a resident of Yuba City, entered the US illegally from India in 2022 but holds Employment Authorisation Documents valid till 2030 and a commercial driver's license. He remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear again in court on November 4, where he will be provided a Punjabi interpreter.

The petition accused media outlets of spreading unverified claims about Singh's alleged drug use, saying sensational coverage tarnished his reputation and ignored the principle of "innocent until proven guilty."

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has also condemned Singh's treatment. "The distressing images of Jashanpreet being produced in court bareheaded, which is a violation of his Sikh identity, heightens our concern. Let justice prevail with mercy," he wrote on X.

The family of Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old baptized Sikh from Purana Shalla village in Dinanagar, along with the Shiromani Akali Dal's constituency in-charge Kamaljit Singh Chawla, met me today, their eyes heavy with grief yet filled with hope.

They firmly asserted that… pic.twitter.com/WB5fJJAqEm — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 26, 2025

Badal said Singh's family had told him that the toxicology reports were a "serious error that should be reviewed."

He urged US authorities to ensure a fair investigation into the case and also appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take appropriate steps to protect Singh's rights.