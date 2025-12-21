Tout Clings To Moving Truck As Extortion Bid Backfires In Madhya Pradesh

Despite the official closure of transport check posts in Madhya Pradesh from July 1 last year, allegations of illegal extortion by transport staff and touts continue to surface from various border points of the state.

Truck drivers passing through borders with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have alleged that money is being openly demanded in the name of inspections, even though check posts exist only on paper.

In a dramatic incident in Rewa district, an attempt by a tout to extort money from a truck driver backfired when the driver refused to comply and drove away, forcing the tout to cling to the moving vehicle for nearly five kilometres to save his life.

The incident, which occurred between the Hanumana RTO check post and Rewa, has been captured on video that are now circulating widely on social media.

According to reports, truck driver Sumit Patel was travelling towards Rewa from Hanumana when a private tout approached his vehicle near the RTO check post. The tout allegedly demanded money, threatening the driver in the name of document verification and transport checks. When Sumit refused to pay, the tout forcibly climbed onto the truck.

Fearing further harassment, the driver continued driving. As the truck moved ahead, the tout was seen hanging onto the vehicle, repeatedly pleading with the driver to stop. In the video that surfaced on Sunday morning, reportedly recorded on Saturday afternoon, the tout can be seen touching the driver's feet and begging for forgiveness as the truck continued moving.

Eyewitnesses said the tout's aggressive behaviour vanished during the ordeal, replaced by visible panic and desperation. After clinging to the vehicle for several kilometres, the tout was eventually let off without serious injury.

Truck drivers operating in the area claim that such extortion is routine at several check posts in the district, including Hanumana. They allege that touts, often operating openly, demand money by citing alleged deficiencies in documents or threatening prolonged inspections and delays. Drivers who refuse to pay are reportedly harassed for hours.

Sumit Patel said this was not the first time he had been asked for money at a check post, but the constant pressure and threatening behaviour this time forced him to protest. Truckers allege that such activities cannot continue without the protection or tacit support of officials, despite the official shutdown of check posts.

The incident has once again raised questions about enforcement, accountability, and the continued presence of illegal practices at transport check points in Madhya Pradesh, even after their formal closure.